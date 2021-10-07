US stock markets: How S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Russell 2000 fared on Wednesday

Stocks are closing slightly higher on Wall Street Wednesday as investors recovered from an early stumble.

The market turned around after Senator Mitch McConnell offered Democrats a short-term extension of the debt ceiling, relieving some of the uncertainty over a possible government default.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq closed higher. Energy prices retreated and bond yields edged lower.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 17.83 points, or 0.4%, to 4,363.55.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 102.32 points, or 0.3%, to 34,416.99.

The Nasdaq rose 68.08 points, or 0.5%, to 14,501.91.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 13.36 points, or 0.6%, to 2,215.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 6.51 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is up 90.53 points, or less than 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 64.79 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 26.63 points, or 1.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 607.48 points, or 16.2%.

The Dow is up 3,810.51 points, or 12.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,613.63 points, or 12.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 240.14 points, or 12.2%.