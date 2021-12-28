US stock markets closing: How S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Russell 2000 fared on Monday

The US stock markets gained on Monday even as investors returned from the Christmas holiday and several overseas markets remained closed.

The S&P 500 rose 1.4 percent, led by more gains in big technology companies such as Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia. Energy companies also did well as prices for crude oil and natural gas rose.

US stock indices on Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 65.40 points, or 1.4%, to 4,791.19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 351.82 points, or 1%, to 36,302.38.

The Nasdaq rose 217.89 points, or 1.4%, to 15,871.26.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 19.88 points, or 0.9%, to 2,261.46.

US stock indices for the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,035.12 points, or 27.6%.

The Dow is up 5,659.90 points, or 18.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,982.98 points, or 23.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 286.60 points, or 14.5%.

