US stock markets: How S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Russell 2000 fared on Monday

By CNBC-TV18  | IST (Updated)
The S&P 500 ended little changed and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged barely higher. The Nasdaq fell less than 0.1%.

Major stock indices on the Wall Street were wobbly on Monday, ending the day mostly flat.
The S&P 500 remained flat and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged barely higher, while Nasdaq fell less than 0.1 percent.
Traders were cautious ahead of earnings reports later this week from several big retailers including Home Depot and Walmart on Tuesday and Target on Wednesday.
On Monday:
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.86 points, less than 0.1%, to 36,087.45.
The S&P 500 fell 0.05 points, less than 0.1%, to 4,682.80.
The Nasdaq fell 7.11 points, less than 0.1%, to 15,853.85.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 10.84 points, or 0.4%, to 2,400.93.
For the year:
The Dow is up 5,480.97 points, or 17.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,965.57 points, or 23%.
The Russell 2000 is up 426.08 points, or 21.6%.
-With agency inputs
First Published:  IST
