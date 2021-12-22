0

US stock markets: How S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq and Russell 2000 fared on Tuesday

IST (Updated)
Mini

Small-company stocks rose more than rest of the market, a signal that investors were feeling a more optimistic about the economy.

The US stock markets closed higher on Tuesday, shrugging the fear of Omicron spread and economic impact of it. Wall Street regained the ground they had lost a day earlier.
Major indices -- S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq -- gained over as much as 2.4 percent. Small-company stocks rose more than rest of the market, a signal that investors were feeling a more optimistic about the economy.
US stock markets closing on Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 81.21 points, or 1.8%, to 4,649.23.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 560.54 points, or 1.6%, to 35,492.70.
The Nasdaq rose 360.14 points, or 2.4%, to 15,341.09.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 63.07 points, or 2.9%, to 2,202.95.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 28.59 points, or 0.6%.
The Dow is up 127.26 points, or 0.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 171.41 points, or 1.1%.
The Russell 2000 is up 29.02 points, or 1.3%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 893.16 points, or 27.8%.
The Dow is up 4,886.22 points, or 16%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,452.81 points, or 19%.
The Russell 2000 is up 228.09 points, or 11.5%.
-With agency inputs
IST
