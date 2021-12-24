US stock markets: How S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and Russell 2000 fared on Thursday

The US stock markets closed higher on Thursday ahead of the Christmas holiday. Major indices on the Wall Street witnessed gain for the third day in a row. S&P 500 and Dow Jones both closed 0.6 percent higher, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.8 percent.

Technology companies and retailers performed well, while safe-play sectors such as real estate and utilities lagged behind.

US stock markets on Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 29.23 points, or 0.6%, to 4,725.79.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 196.67 points, or 0.6%, to 35,950.56.

The Nasdaq rose 131.48 points, or 0.8%, to 15,653.37.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 19.67 points, or 0.9%, to 2,241.58.

US stock markets this week:

The S&P 500 is up 105.15 points, or 2.3%.

The Dow is up 585.12 points, or 1.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 483.69 points, or 3.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 67.65 points, or 3.1%.

US stock markets for the year:

The S&P 500 is up 969.72 points, or 25.8%.

The Dow is up 5,344.08 points, or 17.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,765.09 points, or 21.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 266.72 points, or 13.5%.

-With agency inputs