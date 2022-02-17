US stock markets closing: How S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Russell 2000 fared on Wednesday

The US stock markets made up early losses to closed flat on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserves latest meeting showed policymakers still leaning toward moving decisively to fight inflation.

S&P 500 gained slightly, while the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq edged lower. Treasury yields bounced around as traders tried to parse the latest update from the Fed.

US stock markets closing on Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 3.94 points, or 0.1%, to 4,475.01.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.57 points, or 0.2%, to 34,934.27.

The Nasdaq fell 15.66 points, or 0.1%, to 14,124.09.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 2.85 points, or 0.1%, to 2,079.31.

US stock markets for the week:

The S&P 500 is up 56.37 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow Jones is up 196.21 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 332.94 points, or 2.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 49.16 points, or 2.4%.

US stock markets for the year:

The S&P 500 is down 291.17 points, or 6.1%.

The Dow is down 1,404.03 points, or 3.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,520.88 points, or 9.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 166 points, or 7.4%.

-With agency inputs