US stock markets closing: How S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Russell 2000 fared on Wednesday

The US stock markets ened higher on Wednesday, led by technology and communications shares. Wall Street indices gained substantially for the second day in a row - S&P 500 gained 1.5 percent, Dow Jones surged 0.9 percent, while Nasdaq rose 2.1 percent in trade. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 1.95 percent, the highest it's been since before the pandemic began.

US stock markets closing on Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 65.64 points, or 1.5%, to 4,587.18.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 305.28 points, or 0.9%, to 35,768.06.

The Nasdaq rose 295.92 points, or 2.1%, to 14,490.37.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 38.13 points, or 1.9%, to 2,083.50.

US stock markets for the week:

The S&P 500 is up 86.65 points, or 1.9%.

The Dow is up 678.32 points, or 1.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 392.37 points, or 2.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 81.14 points, or 4.1%.

US stock markets for the year:

The S&P 500 is down 179 points, or 3.8%.

The Dow is down 570.24 points, or 1.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,154.60 points, or 7.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 161.81 points, or 7.2%.

