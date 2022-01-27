0

US stock markets closing: How S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Russell 2000 fared on Wednesday

IST (Updated)
Wall Street movements this week have been mostly influenced by factors such as Russia-Ukraine conflict and Federal Reserve's plans to begin raising interest rates soon to fight a spike in inflation.

The US stock markets closed lower on Thursday after the early market rally, as the Federal Reserve signaled its plans to begin raising interest rates soon to fight a spike in inflation.
Major Wall Street indices - S&P 500, S&P 500, Nasdaq and Russell 2000 - gave up their early gains to close lower.
US stock markets closing on Wednesday
:
The S&P 500 fell 6.52 points, or 0.1%, to 4,349.93.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 129.64 points, or 0.4%, to 34,168.09.
The Nasdaq rose 2.82 points, or less than 0.1%, to 13,542.12.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 27.57 points, or 1.4%, to 1,976.46.
US stock markets for the week:
The S&P 500 is down 48.01 points, or 1.1%.
The Dow is down 97.28 points, or 0.3%.
The Nasdaq is down 226.80 points, or 1.6%.
The Russell 2000 is down 11.45 points, or 0.6%.
US stock markets for the year:
The S&P 500 is down 416.25 points, or 8.7%.
The Dow is down 2,170.21 points, or 6%.
The Nasdaq is down 2,102.85 points, or 13.4%.
The Russell 2000 is down 268.85. points, or 12%.
-With agency inputs

