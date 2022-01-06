US stock markets closing: How S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Russell 2000 fared on Wednesday

Wall Street indices closed lower on Wednesday as Federal Reserves last meeting raised expectations that the central bank will move faster to raise interest rates to fight inflation.
The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped over 1 percent, while Nasdaq and Russell 2000 fell over three percent. Fall in major technology stocks weighed on the market.
US stock markets closing on Wednesday:
The S&P 500 fell 92.96 points, or 1.9%, to 4,700.58.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 392.54 points, or 1.1%, to 36,407.11.
The Nasdaq fell 522.54 points, or 3.3%, to 15,100.17.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 74.87 points, or 3.3%, to 2,194.
US stock market indices this week:
The S&P 500 is down 65.60 points, or 1.4%.
The Dow is up 68.81 points, or 0.2%.
The Nasdaq is down 544.80 points, or 3.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 51.31 points, or 2.3%.
-With agency inputs
