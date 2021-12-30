US stock markets closing: How S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Russell 2000 fared on Wednesday

Wall Street ended flat on Wednesday with only two trading days left in the year. Retailers and companies that are reliant on consumer spending were among the better performers coming off the Christmas holiday shopping season.

The S&P 500 is headed for a gain of more than 27 percent for 2021, nearly as big as its gain in 2019.

US stock markets closing on Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 6.71 points, or 0.1%, to 4,793.06.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.42 points, or 0.2%, to 36,488.63.

The Nasdaq fell 15.51 points, or 0.1%, to 15,766.22.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 2.74 points, or 0.1%, to 2,249.24.

US stock markets for the week:

The S&P 500 is up 67.27 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is up 538.07 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 112.84 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 7.67 points, or 0.3%.

US stock markets for the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,036.99 points, or 27.6%.

The Dow is up 5,882.15 points, or 19.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,877.94 points, or 22.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 274.39 points, or 13.9%.

-With agency inputs