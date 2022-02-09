US stock markets closing: How S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Russell 2000 fared on Tuesday

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Mini

Wall Street indices - S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and Russell 2000 - ended the day on a positive note amid uncertainty over how aggressively the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates to fight inflation.

The US stock markets on Tuesday edged up, led by technology companies and banks, more than making up the market's losses a day earlier. Wall Street indices - S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and Russell 2000 - ended the day on a positive note.
Bond yields surged. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note gained to 1.96 percent, its highest level since the pandemic began. The mostly muted trading this week follows weeks of volatility amid uncertainty over how aggressively the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates to fight inflation.
US stock markets on Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 37.67 points, or 0.8%, to 4,521.54.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 371.65 points, or 1.1%, to 35,462.78.
The Nasdaq rose 178.79 points, or 1.3%, to 14,194.45.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 32.77 points, or 1.6%, to 2,045.37.
US stock markets for the week:
The S&P 500 is up 21.01 points, or 0.5%.
The Dow is up 373.04 points, or 1.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 96.45 points, or 0.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 43.01 points, or 2.1%.
US stock markets for the year:
The S&P 500 is down 244.64 points, or 5.1%.
The Dow is down 875.52 points, or 2.4%.
The Nasdaq is down 1,450.52 points, or 9.3%.
The Russell 2000 is down 199.94 points, or 8.9%.
-With agency inputs
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, IRCTC, Nykaa, Tata Power and more: Top stocks to watch out for on Feb 9

Next Article

Inox Green Energy Services files DRHP for IPO with Sebi, issue size of Rs 740 crore