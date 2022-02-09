US stock markets closing: How S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Russell 2000 fared on Tuesday

The US stock markets on Tuesday edged up, led by technology companies and banks, more than making up the market's losses a day earlier. Wall Street indices - S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and Russell 2000 - ended the day on a positive.

Bond yields surged. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note gained to 1.96 percent, its highest level since the pandemic began. The mostly muted trading this week follows weeks of volatility amid uncertainty over how aggressively the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates to fight inflation.

US stock markets on Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 37.67 points, or 0.8%, to 4,521.54.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 371.65 points, or 1.1%, to 35,462.78.

The Nasdaq rose 178.79 points, or 1.3%, to 14,194.45.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 32.77 points, or 1.6%, to 2,045.37.

US stock markets for the week:

The S&P 500 is up 21.01 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is up 373.04 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 96.45 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 43.01 points, or 2.1%.

US stock markets for the year:

The S&P 500 is down 244.64 points, or 5.1%.

The Dow is down 875.52 points, or 2.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,450.52 points, or 9.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 199.94 points, or 8.9%.

