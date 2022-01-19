US stock markets closing: How S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Russell 2000 fared on Tuesday

The US stock markets fell on Tuesday amid renewed jitters that the Federal Reserve will lift interest rates to tackle rising inflation.

Led by technology and bank stocks, major Wall Street indices - S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq - fell. Apple Inc share closed 1.89 percent lower at USD 169.80 on Tuesday.

Bond yields surged.

US stock markets on Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 85.74 points, or 1.8%, to 4,577.11.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 543.34 points, or 1.5%, to 35,368.47.

The Nasdaq fell 386.86 points, or 2.6%, to 14,506.90.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 66.23 points, or 3.1%, to 2,096.23.

US stock markets for the year:

The S&P 500 is down 189.07 points, or 4%.

The Dow is down 969.83 points, or 2.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,138.07 points, or 7.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 149.09 points, or 6.6%.

-With agency inputs