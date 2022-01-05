US stock markets closing: How S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Russell 2000 fared on Tuesday

Wall Street on Tuesday showed mixed trends. S&P 500 and Nasdaq were slightly lower led by fall in technology stocks, while Dow Jones Industrial Average marked another record high.

Microsoft, Apple, and major chipmakers like Nvidia sank, even as banks and other sectors rose. Bond yields continued to climb.

US stock markets closig on Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 3.02 points, or 0.1%, to 4,793.54.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 214.59 points, or 0.6%, to 36,799.65.

The Nasdaq fell 210.08 points, or 1.3%, to 15,622.72.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 3.68 points, or 0.2%, to 2,268.87.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 27.36 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 461.35 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 22.25 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 23.56 points, or 1%.