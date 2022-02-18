US stock markets closing: How S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Russell 2000 fared on Thursday

US stock markets fell heavily on Thursday as investors remained anxious over the possibility that Russia could invade Ukraine. Yields also came down as investors shifted money into low-risk US government bonds.

Wall Street indices tumbled nearly 2 percent. S&P 500 had its biggest drop in two weeks. Technology stocks led the way lower, pulling the Nasdaq down.

Markets are unsettled by Russias buildup of troops near Ukraine, and US President Joe Biden said there was a high risk that Russia would invade the country.

US stock markets closing on Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 94.75 points, or 2.1%, to 4,380.26.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 622.24 points, or 1.8%, to 34,312.03.

The Nasdaq fell 407.38 points, or 2.9%, to 13,716.72.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 51.22 points, or 2.5%, to 2,028.09.

US stock markets for the week:

The S&P 500 is down 38.38 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is down 426.03 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 74.44 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 2.05 points, or 0.1%.

US stock markets for the year:

The S&P 500 is down 385.92 points, or 8.1%.

The Dow is down 2,026.27 points, or 5.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,928.25 points, or 12.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 217.22 points, or 9.7%.

-With agency inputs