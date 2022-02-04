US stock markets closing: How S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Russell 2000 fared on Thursday

The US stock markets tumbled on Thursday, led by a historic fall of Facebook stock, ending a four-day winning streak for the market.
The wipeout in Meta Platforms, Facebook's owner, erased over $230 billion in market value, the biggest one-day loss in history for a US company.
A weak revenue outlook for Meta dragged the stocks of other social media companies including Twitter and Snap lower too.
Wall Street indices fell heavily on Thursday - S&P 500 lost 111.94 points, or 2.4 percent, to 4,477,44, while Dow Jones was down 518.17 points, or 1.5 percent, to 35,111.16.
US stock markets on Thursday:
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 38.48 points, or 1.9%, to 1,991.03
US stock markets for the week:
The S&P 500 is up 45.59 points, or 1%.
The Dow is up 385.69 points, or 1.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 108.24 points, or 0.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 22.52 points, or 1.1%.
US stock markets for the year:
The S&P 500 is down 288.74 points, or 6.1%.
The Dow is down 1,227.14 points, or 3.4%.
The Nasdaq is down 1,766.15 points, or 11.3%.
The Russell 2000 is down 254.28 points, or 11.3%.
-With agency inputs