US stock markets closing: How S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Russell 2000 fared on Thursday

The US stock markets tumbled on Thursday, led by a historic fall of Facebook stock, ending a four-day winning streak for the market.

The wipeout in Meta Platforms, Facebook's owner, erased over $230 billion in market value, the biggest one-day loss in history for a US company.

A weak revenue outlook for Meta dragged the stocks of other social media companies including Twitter and Snap lower too.

US stock markets on Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 111.94 points, or 2.4%, to 4,477,44.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 518.17 points, or 1.5%, to 35,111.16.

The Nasdaq fell 538.73 points, or 3.7%, to 13,878.82.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 38.48 points, or 1.9%, to 1,991.03

US stock markets for the week:

The S&P 500 is up 45.59 points, or 1%.

The Dow is up 385.69 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 108.24 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 22.52 points, or 1.1%.

US stock markets for the year:

The S&P 500 is down 288.74 points, or 6.1%.

The Dow is down 1,227.14 points, or 3.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,766.15 points, or 11.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 254.28 points, or 11.3%.

