US stock markets closing: How S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Russell 2000 fared on Thursday

US stocks gave up gains and closed lower on Thursday as a streak of market volatility continued. All major Wall Street indices - S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Russell 2000 - ended in red.

The investors were taking a cautious stance as the Federal Reserve earlier this week indicated its plans to raise interest rates and take other steps soon to fight inflation. Russia-Ukraine conflict could also be a potential factor behind the Wall Street fall.

US stock markets closing on Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 23.42 points, or 0.5%, to 4,326.51.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7.31 points, or less than 0.1%, to 34,160.78.

The Nasdaq fell 189.34 points, or 1.4%, to 13,352.78.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 45.18 points, or 2.3%, to 1,931.29.

US stock markets for the week:

The S&P 500 is down 71.43 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is down 104.59 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 416.14 points, or 3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 56.63 points, or 2.8%.

US stock markets for the year:

The S&P 500 is down 439.67 points, or 9.2%.

The Dow is down 2,177.52 points, or 6%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,292.19 points, or 14.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 314.03. points, or 14%.

