US stock markets closing: How S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Russell 2000 fared on Thursday

IST (Published)
The S&P 500 after witnessing volatility for much of the day before closing slightly lower. Nasdaq and Dow Jones also fell, while small-company stocks bucked the trend and closed higher.

US stock markets closing: How S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Russell 2000 fared on Thursday
Big technology companies' stocks pulled down Wall Street indices on Thursday. The S&P 500 wobbled between gains and losses for much of the day before closing slightly lower. The Nasdaq and the Dow Jones also fell, while small-company stocks bucked the trend and closed higher. Bond yields continued to rise a day after the Federal Reserve indicated it was ready to raise interest rates to fight off inflation.
US stock markets closing on Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 4.53 points, or 0.1%, to 4,696.05.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 170.64 points, or 0.5%, to 36,236.47.
The Nasdaq fell 19.31 points, or 0.1%, to 15,080.86.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 12.37 points, or 0.6%, to 2,206.37.
US stock markets for the week:
The S&P 500 is down 70.13 points, or 1.5%.
The Dow is down 101.83 points, or 0.3%.
The Nasdaq is down 564.11 points, or 3.6%.
The Russell 2000 is down 38.94 points, or 1.7%.
-With agency inputs
