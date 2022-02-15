US stock markets closing: How S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Russell 2000 fared on Monday

US stock markets fell on Monday amid heightened geopolitical tensions over the Russia-Ukraine border conflict. The US on Monday warned that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time, which pushed oil prices to seven-year highs and sent investors scurrying to buy safe haven government bonds.

US stock markets closing on Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 16.97 points, or 0.4%, to 4,401.67.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 171.89 points, or 0.5%, to 34,566.17.

The Nasdaq fell 0.24 points, or less than 0.1%, to 13,790.92.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 9.36 points, or 0.5%, to 2,020.79.

US stock markets for the year:

The S&P 500 is down 364.51 points, or 7.6%.

The Dow is down 1,772.13 points, or 4.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,854.05 points, or 11.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 224.53 points, or 10%.

-With agency inputs