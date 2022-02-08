US stock markets closing: How S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Russell 2000 fared on Monday

The US stock markets on Monday closed a bumpy day with mixed results. Among the Wall Street indices - S&P 500 rose, while Nasdaq fell and Dow Jones remained flat. The uncertain trading followed weeks of volatility for major indices as traders try to figure out how stock valuations will be affected by the interest rate hikes looming on the horizon as the Federal Reserves moves to tame inflation.

Wall Street closing on Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 16.66 points, or 0.4%, to 4,483.87.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.39 points, or less than 0.1%, to 35,091.13.

The Nasdaq fell 82.34 points, or 0.6%, to 14,015.67.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 10.24 points, or 0.5%, to 2,012.60.

Wall Street for the year:

The S&P 500 is down 282.31 points, or 5.9%.

The Dow is down 1,247.17 points, or 3.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,629.30 points, or 10.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 232.71 points, or 10.4%.

