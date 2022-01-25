0

US stock markets closing: How S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Russell 2000 fared on Monday

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Major Wall Street indices closed higher after slumping throughout much of the day as investors anticipated inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fretted over possible conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The US stock markets rebound after a drastic fall for two consecutive days in a row as investors jumped in before the closing bell.
Major Wall Street indices closed higher after slumping throughout much of the day as investors anticipated inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fretted over possible conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
US stock markets on Monday:
The S&P 500 rose 12.19 points, or 0.3%, to 4,410.13.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 99.13 points, or 0.3%, to 34,364.50.
The Nasdaq rose 86.21 points, or 0.6%, to 13,855.13.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 45.59 points, or 2.3%, to 2,033.51.
US stock for the year:
The S&P 500 is down 356.05 points, or 7.5%.
The Dow is down 1,973.80 points, or 5.4%.
The Nasdaq is down 1,789.84 points, or 11.4%.
The Russell 2000 is down 211.80 points, or 9.4%.
-With agency inputs
