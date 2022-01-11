0

US stock markets closing: How S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Russell 2000 fared on Monday

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Technology stocks bounced back after leading the market lower in the morning. Losses for industrial companies and banks were partly offset by gains in health care companies.

US stock market indices closed slightly lower on Monday after recovering some early slide. Technology stocks bounced back after leading the market lower in the morning. Losses for industrial companies and banks were partly offset by gains in health care companies. The S&P 500 closed slightly lower and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell. The Nasdaq rose slightly.
US stock markets closing on Monday:
The S&P 500 fell 6.74 points, or 0.1%, to 4,670.29.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 162.79 points, or 0.4%, to 36,068.87.
The Nasdaq rose 6.93 points, or less than 0.1%, to 14,942.83.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 8.66 points, or 0.4%, to 2,171.15.
US stock markets for the year:
The S&P 500 is down 95.89 points, or 2%.
The Dow is down 269.43 points, or 0.7%.
The Nasdaq is down 702.14 points, or 4.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 74.16 points, or 3.3%.
-With agency inputs
