US stock markets closing: How S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Russell 2000 fared on Friday

The US stock markets fell on Friday on worries over an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine and concerns of inflation and interest rates. All the Wall Street indices lost more than 1 percent. S&P 500 tumbled 1.9 percent, while Dow Jones contracted 1.4 percent on close.

US treasury yields fell sharply as investors sought safety, and oil prices surged after The White House urged US citizens to leave Ukraine in the next 24 to 48 hours.

US stock markets closing on Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 85.44 points, or 1.9%, to 4,418.64.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 503.53 points, or 1.4%, to 34,738.06.

The Nasdaq fell 394.49 points, or 2.8%, to 13,791.15.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 21.02 points, or 1%, to 2,030.15.

US stock markets for the week:

The S&P 500 is down 81.89 points, or 1.8%.

The Dow is down 351.68 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is down 306.85 points, or 2.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 27.79 points, or 1.4%.

US stock markets for the year:

The S&P 500 is down 347.54 points, or 7.3%.

The Dow is down 1,600.24 points, or 4.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,853.82 points, or 11.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 215.17 points, or 9.6%.

-With agency inputs