Trading in US shares had to be stopped for 15 minutes for the fourth time in two weeks after the S&P 500 fell 7 percent.

At the time of writing, the S&P 500 stood at 2,352, down 177 points. The 30-share Dow Jones index plunged 7.8 percent, or 1,661 points, to 19,576 points.

The Dow Jones has now fallen more than 33 percent from a peak about 29,500 in mid-February.