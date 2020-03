US stocks continued their freefall, with the S&P 500 falling about 8 percent, minutes after trading resumed following a 15-minute freeze that was triggered when stocks fell by 7 percent circuit limit threshold.

Trading will again be suspended for 15 minutes if the index falls 13 percent, and halted for the day if stocks fall 20 percent.

Today was the second time in a week trading had to be frozen following a circuit limit trigger.

With the more than 8 percent cut, the S&P 500 joined Dow Jones in the bear market territory, falling more than 20 percent.

The US market correction is part of a sell-off that has afflicted most equity markets globally.

In India, the Sensex today fell nearly 3,000 points, the worst single-day fall in absolute terms.