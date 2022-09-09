US court dismisses suit against Fortis Healthcare, others

By PTI

Fortis Healthcare on Friday said a US court has dismissed a copyright suit filed against it and others, including IHH Healthcare Berhad, by Emqore Envesecure, a trust settled under the laws of Wyoming.

The New Jersey District Court has dismissed the suit/complaint on grounds of 'forum non conveniens', the healthcare major said in a regulatory filing.

In January this year, Fortis had announced that Envesecure filed a suit against it and various others for alleged "copyright infringement and tortious interference with contracts", seeking damages in excess of $6.5 billion.

Emqore Envesecure had filed the suit against 28 named defendants and 21 non-party defendants, it had stated.

Fortis said it will make further announcements as and when there are material developments in the matter. IHH Healthcare Berhad had acquired a 31.1 percent stake in Fortis Healthcare in November 2018.