    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    US court dismisses suit against Fortis Healthcare, others
    PTI  IST (Published)

    The New Jersey District Court has dismissed the suit/complaint on grounds of 'forum non conveniens', the healthcare major said in a regulatory filing.

    Fortis Healthcare on Friday said a US court has dismissed a copyright suit filed against it and others, including IHH Healthcare Berhad, by Emqore Envesecure, a trust settled under the laws of Wyoming.
    The New Jersey District Court has dismissed the suit/complaint on grounds of 'forum non conveniens', the healthcare major said in a regulatory filing.
    In January this year, Fortis had announced that Envesecure filed a suit against it and various others for alleged "copyright infringement and tortious interference with contracts", seeking damages in excess of $6.5 billion.
    Emqore Envesecure had filed the suit against 28 named defendants and 21 non-party defendants, it had stated.
    Fortis said it will make further announcements as and when there are material developments in the matter. IHH Healthcare Berhad had acquired a 31.1 percent stake in Fortis Healthcare in November 2018.

    Fortis Healthcare

