UPL stock rises 2%; CLSA hikes target price, EPS estimate

Shares of UPL rose more than two percent on Thursday after CLSA's upbeat commentary. The brokerage firm also hiked its target price and raised its EPS estimates, which has supported the upswing in UPL's stock. The stock was the top gainer on Nifty50.

At 10:43 am, UPL's shares were trading 2.2 percent higher at Rs 781.25 on BSE. The stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen over 2 percent during the period.

UPL is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages which indicated bullish momentum in the stock. In the past year, the stock has gained 65 percent.

UPL is aiming for 25 percent EBITDA margins by FY26 against 20.6 percent in the first half of FY22, CLSA noted.

“Success in differentiated and sustainable products (management expects a 50 percent contribution to sales from such products by FY26 from 29 percent currently) and unique farmer-oriented solutions that create demand for such products should enable UPL to achieve this goal,” CLSA said.

