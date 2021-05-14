UPL shares hit 52-week high after better-than-expected Q4 earnings Updated : May 14, 2021 10:20:11 IST CLSA reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and increased the target price to Rs 900 per share from Rs 740 earlier. JPMorgan believes that UPL’s positive earnings momentum is likely to continue, while net debt reduction needs to accelerate. Published : May 14, 2021 10:20 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply