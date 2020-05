Shares of UPL were among the big losers on Tuesday after the Centre issued a draft order to prohibit use of certain insecticides, citing risk to humans and animals. The stock fell 5.5 percent to Rs 355 per share.

The industry and individual companies have been given 45 days to get back with their suggestions.

The development is negative for UPL as some of its major products like acephate, monocroptophus fall in the list. The list also includes insecticides like chloropyrifos, mancozeb, which are part of UPL’s portfolio.

Rallis shares too were under pressure, down 2 percent to Rs 203 per share, as it is a major producer of acephate, which figures in the draft order.

Atul shares were down 4 percent to Rs 4,333 per share. The company makes 2,4D, also part of the government list.

In the previous two Budgets, the government has focused on zero Budget farming, which means farming with no use of chemical fertilisers.