Upcoming IPOs, liquidity to trigger retail investors' participation: Prakarsh Gagdani of 5paisa Capital

Updated : August 03, 2020 11:24 AM IST

The retail broking business will continue to grow in the near term given the investors' interest since the beginning of this year, said Prakarsh Gagdani, CEO at 5paisa Capital.
He feels that liquidity in the market and the upcoming IPOs (initial public offerings) will bring higher profits for the company and also drive retail investors' interest further. 
