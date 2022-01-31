From LIC to Delhivery, Ola, Pharmeasy, a look at upcoming IPOs in 2022

Upcoming IPOs: Dalal Street has a multitude of IPOS lined up for the New Year, 2022, including LIC, Pharmeasy, Ola and Ixigo. Here's a tentative list of IPOs you can expect this year.

2022 is also seeing a slew of initial public offers (IPOs) in the pipeline, after two-thirds of new entrants on stock exchanges in 2021 saw a robust response from investors. IPOs of state-run LIC as well as private companies such as Delhivery, Ola, Pharmeasy and Bajaj Energy are likely in the coming months.
The New Year began with IPOs of AGS Transact Technologies and Adani Wilmar, to raise up to Rs 680 crore and Rs 3,600 crore respectively. The coming month will begin with the IPO of Vedant Fashions worth up to Rs 3,149 crore.
LIC IPO: Targeting early March, DHRP soon, says DIPAM Secretary
Dates for a number of IPOs that are in the pipeline are yet to be announced. These include LIC, Delhivery, Ola, Pharmeasy, Bajaj Energy, Tracxn Technologies, ESDS Software Solution, Skanray Technologies and One Mibikwik Solutions, according to brokerages.
Here's a tentative list of upcoming IPOs likely in 2022:
CompanyTentative issue size (in crore rupees)
LIC70,000
PharmEasy6,250
MobiKwik1,900
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank1,350
Ixigo1,600
Penna Cement1,550
Keventer Agro800
Paradeep PhosphatesOver 1,255
Sterlite Power1,250
Fincare Small Finance Bank1,330
Go Airlines3,600
Seven Island Shipping600
Arohan Financial1,800
SAMHI Hotels1,800-2,000
Bajaj Energy5,450
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotel1,000
Gemini Edibles & Fats2,500
ESAF Small Finance Bank998
Medi Assist Insurance TPA800
Inspira Enterprise India800
Muthoot Microfin700
Fusion MicrofinanceOver 600
Chemspec Chemicals700
Shri Bajrang Power And Ispat700
Hinduja Leyland Finance500
VLCC HealthcareOver 300
Studds Accessories450
Harsha Engineers370
ESDS Software SolutionsOver 322
Annai Infra Developers200 -250
Popular Vehicles & ServicesOver 150
Narmada Bio-Chem90
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank1,000
SnapdealOver 1,250
HDB FinancialOver 7,000
DroomOver 2,000
DelhiveryOver 5,000
OYO Rooms
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
Century Metal Recycling
Aakash Educations
Navi
Tracxn Tech
Capillary Technologies
Ola
Byju's
Swiggy
2021: The year that was
The year gone by saw as many as 63 companies launch their mainboard IPOs on Dalal Street, to raise around Rs 1.2 lakh crore -- about 4.5 times more than the the previous year in value terms and twice the value in 2017, among the best years for IPOs in the recent past.
Sigachi Industries, Paras Defence, Latent View, Tatva Chintan, Indigo Paints, GR Infraprojects and Nykaa were among the most sought after debutants among investors. These IPOs at least doubled investors' money on the listing day itself. As many as 45 IPOs commanded a premium on the day of their debut on stock exchanges BSE and NSE.
On the other hand, Windlas Biotech, Paytm (One97 Communications), RateGain Travel, Shriram Properties and Kalyan Jewellers, finishing the listing day at discounts to the tune of 13-57 percent to the issue price, were among the worst debutants of 2021.
In terms of overall subscription, Latent View, Paras Defence, Tega Industries, MTAR Tech, Tatva Chintan and Nazara Technologies' IPO saw bookings of 176-326 times the shares on offer.
