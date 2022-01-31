From LIC to Delhivery, Ola, Pharmeasy, a look at upcoming IPOs in 2022

2022 is also seeing a slew of initial public offers (IPOs) in the pipeline, after two-thirds of new entrants on stock exchanges in 2021 saw a robust response from investors. IPOs of state-run LIC as well as private companies such as Delhivery, Ola, Pharmeasy and Bajaj Energy are likely in the coming months.

The New Year began with IPOs of AGS Transact Technologies and Adani Wilmar, to raise up to Rs 680 crore and Rs 3,600 crore respectively. The coming month will begin with the IPO of Vedant Fashions worth up to Rs 3,149 crore.

Dates for a number of IPOs that are in the pipeline are yet to be announced. These include LIC, Delhivery, Ola, Pharmeasy, Bajaj Energy, Tracxn Technologies, ESDS Software Solution, Skanray Technologies and One Mibikwik Solutions, according to brokerages.

Here's a tentative list of upcoming IPOs likely in 2022:

Company Tentative issue size (in crore rupees) LIC 70,000 PharmEasy 6,250 MobiKwik 1,900 Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 1,350 Ixigo 1,600 Penna Cement 1,550 Keventer Agro 800 Paradeep Phosphates Over 1,255 Sterlite Power 1,250 Fincare Small Finance Bank 1,330 Go Airlines 3,600 Seven Island Shipping 600 Arohan Financial 1,800 SAMHI Hotels 1,800-2,000 Bajaj Energy 5,450 Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotel 1,000 Gemini Edibles & Fats 2,500 ESAF Small Finance Bank 998 Medi Assist Insurance TPA 800 Inspira Enterprise India 800 Muthoot Microfin 700 Fusion Microfinance Over 600 Chemspec Chemicals 700 Shri Bajrang Power And Ispat 700 Hinduja Leyland Finance 500 VLCC Healthcare Over 300 Studds Accessories 450 Harsha Engineers 370 ESDS Software Solutions Over 322 Annai Infra Developers 200 -250 Popular Vehicles & Services Over 150 Narmada Bio-Chem 90 Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 1,000 Snapdeal Over 1,250 HDB Financial Over 7,000 Droom Over 2,000 Delhivery Over 5,000 OYO Rooms Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Century Metal Recycling Aakash Educations Navi Tracxn Tech Capillary Technologies Ola Byju's Swiggy

2021: The year that was

The year gone by saw as many as 63 companies launch their mainboard IPOs on Dalal Street, to raise around Rs 1.2 lakh crore -- about 4.5 times more than the the previous year in value terms and twice the value in 2017, among the best years for IPOs in the recent past.

Sigachi Industries, Paras Defence, Latent View, Tatva Chintan, Indigo Paints, GR Infraprojects and Nykaa were among the most sought after debutants among investors. These IPOs at least doubled investors' money on the listing day itself. As many as 45 IPOs commanded a premium on the day of their debut on stock exchanges BSE and NSE.

On the other hand, Windlas Biotech, Paytm (One97 Communications), RateGain Travel, Shriram Properties and Kalyan Jewellers, finishing the listing day at discounts to the tune of 13-57 percent to the issue price, were among the worst debutants of 2021

In terms of overall subscription, Latent View, Paras Defence, Tega Industries, MTAR Tech, Tatva Chintan and Nazara Technologies' IPO saw bookings of 176-326 times the shares on offer.