From LIC to Delhivery, Ola, Pharmeasy, a look at upcoming IPOs in 2022

2022 is also seeing a slew of initial public offers (IPOs) in the pipeline, after two-thirds of new entrants on stock exchanges in 2021 saw a robust response from investors. IPOs of state-run LIC as well as private companies such as Delhivery, Ola, Pharmeasy and Bajaj Energy are likely in the coming months.
The New Year began with IPOs of AGS Transact Technologies and Adani Wilmar, to raise up to Rs 680 crore and Rs 3,600 crore respectively. The coming month will begin with the IPO of Vedant Fashions worth up to Rs 3,149 crore.
Dates for a number of IPOs that are in the pipeline are yet to be announced. These include LIC, Delhivery, Ola, Pharmeasy, Bajaj Energy, Tracxn Technologies, ESDS Software Solution, Skanray Technologies and One Mibikwik Solutions, according to brokerages.
Here's a tentative list of upcoming IPOs likely in 2022:
|Company
|Tentative issue size (in crore rupees)
|LIC
|70,000
|PharmEasy
|6,250
|MobiKwik
|1,900
|Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
|1,350
|Ixigo
|1,600
|Penna Cement
|1,550
|Keventer Agro
|800
|Paradeep Phosphates
|Over 1,255
|Sterlite Power
|1,250
|Fincare Small Finance Bank
|1,330
|Go Airlines
|3,600
|Seven Island Shipping
|600
|Arohan Financial
|1,800
|SAMHI Hotels
|1,800-2,000
|Bajaj Energy
|5,450
|Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotel
|1,000
|Gemini Edibles & Fats
|2,500
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|998
|Medi Assist Insurance TPA
|800
|Inspira Enterprise India
|800
|Muthoot Microfin
|700
|Fusion Microfinance
|Over 600
|Chemspec Chemicals
|700
|Shri Bajrang Power And Ispat
|700
|Hinduja Leyland Finance
|500
|VLCC Healthcare
|Over 300
|Studds Accessories
|450
|Harsha Engineers
|370
|ESDS Software Solutions
|Over 322
|Annai Infra Developers
|200 -250
|Popular Vehicles & Services
|Over 150
|Narmada Bio-Chem
|90
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|1,000
|Snapdeal
|Over 1,250
|HDB Financial
|Over 7,000
|Droom
|Over 2,000
|Delhivery
|Over 5,000
|OYO Rooms
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|Century Metal Recycling
|Aakash Educations
|Navi
|Tracxn Tech
|Capillary Technologies
|Ola
|Byju's
|Swiggy
2021: The year that was
The year gone by saw as many as 63 companies launch their mainboard IPOs on Dalal Street, to raise around Rs 1.2 lakh crore -- about 4.5 times more than the the previous year in value terms and twice the value in 2017, among the best years for IPOs in the recent past.
Sigachi Industries, Paras Defence, Latent View, Tatva Chintan, Indigo Paints, GR Infraprojects and Nykaa were among the most sought after debutants among investors. These IPOs at least doubled investors' money on the listing day itself. As many as 45 IPOs commanded a premium on the day of their debut on stock exchanges BSE and NSE.
On the other hand, Windlas Biotech, Paytm (One97 Communications), RateGain Travel, Shriram Properties and Kalyan Jewellers, finishing the listing day at discounts to the tune of 13-57 percent to the issue price, were among the worst debutants of 2021.
In terms of overall subscription, Latent View, Paras Defence, Tega Industries, MTAR Tech, Tatva Chintan and Nazara Technologies' IPO saw bookings of 176-326 times the shares on offer.
(Edited by : Sandeep Singh)