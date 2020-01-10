Unsolicited stock tips: Here's how gullible investors fall for 'pump and dump' scams, warns Zerodha
Updated : January 10, 2020 05:43 PM IST
In its blog post, Zerodha illustrated the charts of Agrophos, 7NR Retail, and Mauria Udyog — three stocks for which reportedly fraudulent messages were circulated in recent weeks.
Zerodha raised a pertinent question "How do these tipsters get the contact details?"
Zerodha Kite reportedly has a client base of 9 lakh customers.
