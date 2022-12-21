Uno Minda ties up with Korea's Ascentec to develop wheel speed sensors 

English
market News

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 21, 2022 12:01:24 PM IST (Published)

A few years ago, Uno Minda set up a separate division for automotive sensors considering the rising demand for the evolving technology in the sensor space.

Auto component manufacturer Uno Minda has announced that it has collaborated with Korea-based Asentec Co Ltd. to design and develop wheel speed sensors in India. The partnership will strengthen the company's automotive sensors product portfolio.


Uno Minda, formerly known as Minda, has entered into a technical license agreement with Asentec, which is a leading global supplier of automotive sensors and actuators.

Asentec, a subsidiary of Sejong Industrial, specialises in mobility parts centered on sensors and actuators with manufacturing facilities in Korea, Vietnam, and China.

A few years ago, Uno Minda set up a separate division for automotive sensors considering the rising demand for the evolving technology in the sensor space.

According to the company, the SensQr division has come a long way since its inception with the manufacturing of engine and exhaust sensors, transmission and suspension sensors, and active safety and comfort sensors among others.

Uno Minda is a Tier-1 supplier of proprietary automotive solutions and systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Founded in 1958, Uno Minda is one of the leading manufacturers of automotive switching systems, automotive lighting systems, automotive acoustics systems, automotive seating systems, and alloy wheels in India.

It manufactures and supplies over 20 categories of automotive components and systems to leading Indian and international OEMs based in India, Asia, South America, North America, and Europe.

Shares of Uno Minda are trading 3.23 percent higher at Rs 557.90.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
