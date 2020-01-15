#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
This alcohol stock could rise 20% in long-term, says ICICI Direct

Updated : January 15, 2020 03:38 PM IST

Shares of United Spirits quoted at Rs 575.80, down almost a percent at 2.15 pm on the National Stock Exchange.
United Spirits will release its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, on 27 January.
In the last one year, USL shares have corrected 4.55 percent, while the three-year return on the stock is positive by over 50 percent.
This alcohol stock could rise 20% in long-term, says ICICI Direct
