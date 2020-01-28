United Spirits rallies 8% as Credit Suisse upgrades the stock post Q3 earnings
Updated : January 28, 2020 11:22 AM IST
United Spirits reported 15.19 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 232 crore in Q3FY20 as compared to Rs 201.4 crore in Q3FY19.
Total revenue from operations was marginally up at Rs 7,812.3 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 7,777.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
