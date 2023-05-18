United Spirits Q4 net profit rises 7% to Rs 204 crore, beats estimates

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of United Spirits Ltd ended at Rs 797.50, up by Rs 1.20, or 0.15 percent on the BSE.

Diageo-controlled United Spirits Ltd (USL) on Thursday reported a 7.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 204 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 190 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 171 crore for the quarter under review.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 2,493.2 crore during the period under review, down 0.3 percent against Rs 2,500.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 2,349 crore for the quarter under review.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 21.3 percent to Rs 337.4 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 428.6 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 13.5 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 17.1 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The company's Prestige and Above segment net sales grew 23.2 percent with strong double-digit growth buoyed by continued momentum in innovation & renovation offerings. The rebased net sales for the popular segment shrunk 6.3 percent as inflation continues to impact this price-sensitive consumer segment.

The underlying gross margin, after adjusting for a one-off credit on account of the reversal of indirect tax provisions, stood at 42.6 percent, down 225 bps from last year but improved sequentially.

The interest expense at Rs 36 crore for the quarter was on account of the customary non-debt related items and a reassessed impact of an old tax litigation matter, the company noted.

2022-23 financial year performance

The gross margin at 42.1 percent, down 322 bps versus last year, was weighed down by commodity inflation impacting Glass & ENA, partly offset by favourable mix and ramped-up pricing and productivity.

EBITDA was at Rs 1,305 crore, a 4.0 percent increase versus last year. EBITDA margin at 13.5 percent is down 201 bps, primarily due to gross margin contraction offset by additional value chain productivity and growth leverage.

The interest cost stood at Rs 104 crore, up 18 percent primarily on account of the customary non-debt related items, reassessed impact of an old tax litigation matter, partly offset by the savings driven due to retirement of debt of the merged entity.

The exceptional income of Rs 171 crore primarily consists of gain from the slump sale of strategically reviewed popular portfolio offset by charges related to the supply agility program & legal entity closure expenses.