United Spirits Q4 net profit rises 7% to Rs 204 crore, beats estimates

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of United Spirits Ltd ended at Rs 797.50, up by Rs 1.20, or 0.15 percent on the BSE.

Diageo-controlled United Spirits Ltd (USL) on Thursday reported a 7.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 204 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 190 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 171 crore for the quarter under review.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 2,493.2 crore during the period under review, down 0.3 percent against Rs 2,500.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 2,349 crore for the quarter under review.