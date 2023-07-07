State governments continue to hike taxes to fund subsidies, Liquor stocks under pressure

United Spirits, UBL, Radico Khaitan, Som Distilleries and GM Breweries, all trade 2 to 6 percent lower on July 7 on excise duty hike in Karnataka.

In Karnataka, the excise duty on Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) increased by 20 percent, while the excise duty on beer increased by 10 percent.

The Karnataka budget said "I propose to increase the existing rates of additional excise duty on Indian made liquor by 20 percent. I also propose to increase the additional excise duty on beer from 175 percent to 185 percent in excise rates."

The players expected to be impacted are United Spirits, UBL, Radico Khaitan, Som Distilleries and GM Breweries. All of these stock are trading 2 to 6 percent lower on July 7.