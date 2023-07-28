CNBC TV18
United Breweries Q1 net profit misses estimates, slides 16% to Rs 136 crore

United Breweries Q1 net profit misses estimates, slides 16% to Rs 136 crore

1 Min Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 28, 2023 8:09:34 PM IST (Published)

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of United Breweries ended at Rs 1,567.25, up by Rs 14.35, or 0.92 percent on the BSE.

Beer maker United Breweries Ltd on Friday reported a 15.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit at Rs 136.2 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

Share Market Live


In the corresponding quarter last year, United Breweries posted a net profit of Rs 162 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. A CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted a profit of Rs 157 crore for the quarter under review.
In the quarter, the total revenue stood at Rs 2,274.8 crore during the period under review, down 6.7 percent against Rs 2,438.7 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. The CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted a revenue of Rs 2,582.5 crore.
Also Read: Axis Bank Q1 Results | Profit rises 41% to Rs 5,797 crore, misses estimates
At the operating level, EBITDA declined 16.2 percent to Rs 223.1 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal, over Rs 265 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.
EBITDA margin stood at 9.8 percent in the reporting quarter compared to 11 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.
The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of United Breweries ended at Rs 1,567.25, up by Rs 14.35, or 0.92 percent on the BSE.
X