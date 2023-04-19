homemarket Newsstocks NewsVolume growth, pricing drives UBL promoter Heineken's growth in Q1

Volume growth, pricing drives UBL promoter Heineken's growth in Q1
By CNBCTV18.com Apr 19, 2023 2:57:22 PM IST (Published)

In the July quarter of the financial year 2023, United Breweries witnessed its volume growing by 26 percent, followed by a 4 percent rise during the December quarter.

The promoter group company of United Breweries Ltd., Heineken N.V., has posted high-single-digit revenue growth in India during the March quarter.

Heineken has witnessed its net revenue in the Indian market grow organically by a high single-digit figure, led by pricing measures and volume growth during the period.


The beer brand Kingfisher drove the volume growth for the beer segment in India, which witnessed a mid-single-digit growth. Further, Heineken’s premium portfolio grew in revenue among the high-teens user category, thanks to higher sales of the Kingfisher Ultra as well as Heineken Silver brands.

Beer and non-alcoholic beverages maker United Breweries, which became a part of the Amsterdam-based Heineken Group in July 2021, reported an estimated volume growth of 10 percent in the March quarter.

The company’s volume growth trend involves a 7 percent rise in the March quarter of the financial year 2021-22, followed by a sharp 121 percent uptick in the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23.

In the July quarter of the financial year 2022-23, United Breweries witnessed its volume growing by 26 percent, followed by a 4 percent rise during the September quarter.

The manufacturer of Kingfisher beer, United Breweries reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.81 crore in the December quarter from a net profit of Rs 91.02 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The net loss was a result of the company’s assets being impaired in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, along with higher expenses.

Shares of United Breweries are trading 0.36 percent higher at Rs 1,405.35.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
