United Breweries Block Deal: 46 lakh shares worth Rs 67 crore change hands

Earlier, ace investor Radhakishan Damani's investment arm Derive Trading and Resorts divested 1.19 percent stake, or 31.36 lakh shares, in United Breweries in the March quarter.

Shares of United Breweries are trending on Wednesday after around 46.3 lakh shares worth Rs 67 crore, representing 1 percent equity of the company, changed hands via block deals in pre-open trade.

Damani, who was among the key shareholders of the company for at least 28 quarters in a row, sold his entire stake in the brewery and distillery firm for Rs 438 crore.

As of the June quarter, promoters including Vijay Mallya held a 72.71 percent stake in United Breweries, while public shareholders owned a 27.29 percent stake in the company.

Bengaluru-based United Breweries, part of Heineken Group, is the largest beer maker in the country. It markets beer under the Kingfisher brand and owns various other brands of alcoholic beverages. It has 32 manufacturing and bottling units across the country and its products are also available in more than 60 countries across the world.

Last month, United Breweries announced the opening of its first-ever online merchandise store --KF.LIFE—under its popular brand Kingfisher in collaboration with Bengaluru-based 'The Fantam'.

The store will offer a range of stylish bar accessories, board games, decor signages, and trendy apparel.

Shares of United Breweries are trading 1.22 percent higher at Rs 1,500.