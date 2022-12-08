Here’s how you can check Uniparts India IPO share allotment

Remember to keep your IPO application number and PAN details ready when you check your application status.

Investors who applied for the Uniparts India IPO (initial public offering), which was open for public subscription from November 30 till December 2, can now check their share allotment status online.

Engineering systems and solutions provider Uniparts India finalised the allotment of shares on Wednesday, December 7. To check the status of your application, you can either visit the official BSE website or the website of the IPO’s official registrar Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

Investors checking their status via BSE can visit this site. To check the status on Link Intime, click here.

If you have been allotted shares, then they are likely to be credited to your Demat account by December 8-9. The stock is expected to list on the bourses next week on 12 December.

The Uniparts India IPO saw strong demand from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed 25.32 times.

The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion was subscribed by a huge 67.14 times. The portion reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 17.86 times, while the retail portion was subscribed 4.63 times.

The company had set a price band of Rs 548-577 per share for its Rs 836 crore IPO. Investors had to bid for 25 shares and in multiples thereof.

The entire issue was an Offer for Sale (OFS), where Ashoka Investment Holdings and Ambadevi Mauritius Holdings were to sell their stake. Both these entities together hold a 20.68 percent stake in the company currently.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Uniparts India Chairman and MD Gurdeep Soni said that the company is not in need of any fresh cash and the IPO is an exit for private equity investors.