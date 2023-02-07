The last full budget before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has delivered on most counts. In a boost to the economy and tax payers, the union budget 2023 focused on inclusive growth, fiscal consolidation, infrastructure spending, green growth, youth empowerment and a strong financial sector.

However stocks like ITC, UltraTech Cement and HDFC Life were impacted the most by announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the budget speech.

The budget, after three years proposed a hike on cigarettes. However the hike was not as much as the street was anticipating and so ITC went and hit a record high with 10 percent gain for the week. In 2022 the stock had rallied by 54 percent.

Out of 36 brokerages which track ITC, 34 of them have a buy call on the stock. Nomura post the budget upgraded the stock, saying this is a pragmatic tax regime which will give sustainability and predictability when it comes to cigarette volumes.

The second big theme impacted by the budget was infrastructure and capex. Everyone expected the budget to be big on capex but the capex number of Rs 10 lakh crore came in ahead of street expectations. The favoured budget capex play was Ultratech Cement.

The third theme which was impacted the most was life insurance companies. The budget proposed that maturities of life insurance policies, except ULIPs, with an annual premium of Rs 5 lakh and above taken after April 2023 will be taxed. Post this announcement HDFC Life was down close to 17 percent for the week.

According to the government it is looking to plug loopholes where a savings product was providing tax arbitrage. Market fears more regulatory steps to come which will impact the growth rate of insurance companies and so the valuations also need to come down.