Union Budget 2023: Proposals that can boost demand for steel and cement

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a slew of proposals while presenting the Union Budget 2023 on Wednesday that can directly benefit the country’s steel and cement sectors.

Sitharaman announced a capital outlay of Rs 2.04 lakh crore for Indian Railways, the highest-ever outlay and about 9 times the Budget outlay in 2013-14. This is likely to spur steel consumption by the railway sector, said ratings firm ICRA Ltd.

The rating agency further said that the finance minister announcing 50 new airports and additional infrastructure will significantly boost steel demand.

“50 additional airports, helipads, water aerodromes, and advanced landing grounds to be revived for improving regional air connectivity,” Sitharaman said during the Union Budget 2023 speech.

In another positive development for both the steel and cement sectors, the Finance Minister also proposed 100 critical transport infrastructure projects for last- and first-mile connectivity for ports, coal, steel, fertiliser, and food grain sectors to be taken up on priority with an investment of Rs 75,000 crore, including Rs 15,000 crore from private sources.

After the budget announcements, shares of leading steel companies were trading higher on the bourses.

Steel Companies Stock Price Tata Steel Rs 123.85 (up 3.51%) SAIL Rs 91.65 (up 1.16%) JSW Steel Rs 735.75 (up 2.67%) Jindal Steel and Power Rs 618.75 (up 6.05%)

(at 1 pm on BSE)

Union Budget 2023 also brought some cheer to the cement sector as well. Allocation towards the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), a flagship mission of the Indian government being implemented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), was increased by 66 percent to Rs 79,000 crore.

ICRA said that the move is a big positive for cement companies. Cement stocks, however, showed mixed trends in trade on Wednesday.

UltraTech Cement and Shree Cement were up 1.5-4 percent in the noon session, and ACC and Sagar Cements were down 0.2-3 percent.

Cement Companies Stock Price UltraTech Cement Rs 7,224.95 (up 2.52%) Shree Cement Rs 24,480.4 (up 2.95%) Heidelbergcement India Rs 180.45 (up 2.09%) Ambuja Cements Rs 394 (down 1.75%) ACC Rs 1,928.60 (down 2.1%) Sagar Cements Rs 226.30 (up 1.93%)

(at 1PM on BSE)

