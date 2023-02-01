English
market News stocks News

Union Budget 2023: Proposals that can boost demand for steel and cement

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Feb 1, 2023 1:51:33 PM IST (Published)

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023

The Finance Minister also proposed 100 critical transport infrastructure projects for last- and first-mile connectivity for ports, coal, steel, fertiliser, and food grain sectors to be taken up on priority with an investment of Rs 75,000 crore.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a slew of proposals while presenting the Union Budget 2023 on Wednesday that can directly benefit the country’s steel and cement sectors.

Sitharaman announced a capital outlay of Rs 2.04 lakh crore for Indian Railways, the highest-ever outlay and about 9 times the Budget outlay in 2013-14. This is likely to spur steel consumption by the railway sector, said ratings firm ICRA Ltd.


The rating agency further said that the finance minister announcing 50 new airports and additional infrastructure will significantly boost steel demand.

“50 additional airports, helipads, water aerodromes, and advanced landing grounds to be revived for improving regional air connectivity,” Sitharaman said during the Union Budget 2023 speech.

In another positive development for both the steel and cement sectors, the Finance Minister also proposed 100 critical transport infrastructure projects for last- and first-mile connectivity for ports, coal, steel, fertiliser, and food grain sectors to be taken up on priority with an investment of Rs 75,000 crore, including Rs 15,000 crore from private sources.

After the budget announcements, shares of leading steel companies were trading higher on the bourses.

Steel CompaniesStock Price  
Tata SteelRs 123.85 (up 3.51%)
SAILRs 91.65 (up 1.16%)
JSW SteelRs 735.75 (up 2.67%)
Jindal Steel and PowerRs 618.75 (up 6.05%)

(at 1 pm on BSE)

Union Budget 2023 also brought some cheer to the cement sector as well. Allocation towards the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), a flagship mission of the Indian government being implemented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), was increased by 66 percent to Rs 79,000 crore.

ICRA said that the move is a big positive for cement companies. Cement stocks, however, showed mixed trends in trade on Wednesday.

 UltraTech Cement and Shree Cement were up 1.5-4 percent in the noon session, and ACC and Sagar Cements were down 0.2-3 percent.

Cement CompaniesStock Price  
UltraTech Cement Rs 7,224.95 (up 2.52%)
Shree CementRs 24,480.4 (up 2.95%)
Heidelbergcement IndiaRs 180.45 (up 2.09%)
 Ambuja CementsRs 394 (down 1.75%)
ACCRs 1,928.60 (down 2.1%)
Sagar CementsRs 226.30 (up 1.93%)

 (at 1PM on BSE)

Catch all the LIVE updates of the Union Budget 2023 here.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

