English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks News

Budget 2023: Shrimp stocks react mixed on cut in duties, agri credit target enhanced to Rs 20 lakh crore

Budget 2023: Shrimp stocks react mixed on cut in duties, agri credit target enhanced to Rs 20 lakh crore

Budget 2023: Shrimp stocks react mixed on cut in duties, agri credit target enhanced to Rs 20 lakh crore
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 1, 2023 5:18:43 PM IST (Published)

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18

The agricultural credit target for the coming fiscal has increased fivefold over the target set in the fiscal year 2019.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2023 speech announced setting up an Agriculture Accelerator Fund to encourage agri-startups and increased the agriculture credit target to Rs 20 lakh crore.

Recommended Articles

View All
Budget 2023 — Let the opposition use today's session effectively sans typical disruption tactics

Budget 2023 — Let the opposition use today's session effectively sans typical disruption tactics

Feb 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: From improved GST structure to inverted duty reforms, the EV sector want a mega growth push

Budget 2023: From improved GST structure to inverted duty reforms, the EV sector want a mega growth push

Jan 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

India's Economic Survey shifts the narrative to 'quality of life'

India's Economic Survey shifts the narrative to 'quality of life'

Jan 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Prioritising defence and innovation

Budget 2023: Prioritising defence and innovation

Jan 31, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

In a boost for the overall agriculture sector, the Finance Minister also made big-ticket announcements for the animal husbandry, dairy, and fisheries segments.


“The agriculture credit target will be increased to Rs 20 lakh crore with a focus on animal husbandry, dairy, and fisheries,” FM Sitharaman said. The agricultural credit target for the coming fiscal has increased fivefold over the target set in the fiscal year 2019.

The Finance Minister also said that the government will launch the 'Aatmanirbhar Clean Plant Program' aimed at increasing the availability of disease-free, quality planting material for high-value horticultural crops at an outlay of Rs 2,200 crore.

The Budget announcements for the agriculture sector could be rewarding to agri-companies and agri-tech startups, according to experts.

“Agriculture output growth will continue to remain the key enabling agriculture, agrochemicals, and fertilisers. Stocks such as Coromandel International, Paradeep Phosphates, etc. will remain in focus. Furthermore, Rs. 60,000 crore will be set aside for fisheries which may benefit companies like Avanti Feeds and Apex Frozen,” said Urmi Shah, Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities on the stocks in the agricultural sector that are likely to see an upside.

The last financial year saw marine products record the highest export growth. The Finance Minister announced a reduction in duty on key inputs for key manufacture of shrimp feed. This was done to enhance the export competitiveness of marine products.

Shares of Apex Frozen Foods Ltd. rose 2.9 percent to hit a high of Rs 240.35 on the back of the announcement. The stock closed 3.14 percent lower at Rs 226.85. The company produces and exports shelf aquaculture products.

Shares of Avanti Feeds surged as much as 7.99 percent to hit a high of Rs 416.50. The stock closed 0.29 percent higher at Rs 386. Avanti Feeds is also an integrated seafood company.

Shares of Waterbase rose by 13.70 percent to close at Rs 82.60. Waterbase is a leading manufacturer of shrimp feed in India.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Agriculture sectorBudget 2023Union Budget 2023

Previous Article

Union Budget 2023: What becomes costly and what becomes cheaper?

Next Article

People free to continue with old tax regime, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X