Shares of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd. were up 5 percent in trade, while those of Satin Creditcare and CreditAccess Grameen rose as much as 2.7 percent and 3.2 percent in intraday trade on Wednesday.

In what may come as a boost for microfinance institutions in India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Union Budget 2023 speech said that the government will focus on further development of self-help groups in the country.

The Finance Minister said that the Centre will enable self-help groups (SHGs) to reach the next level of economic empowerment. “Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana has achieved remarkable success by mobilising rural women into 81 lakh SHGs. We will form large producer enterprises to help these SHGs reach the next stage of economic empowerment,” added Sitharaman.

The Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana (DAY), under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission, is one of the government's schemes for helping the poor by providing skill training.

The announcement by the Finance Minister augurs well for the stocks of listed microfinance institutions like Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd., Satin Creditcare Network Ltd., Bandhan Bank, and CreditAccess Grameen Ltd., among others.

Reacting to the development, shares of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd. are up 5 percent in trade, shares of Bandhan Bank are up 1.23 percent, while those of Satin Creditcare and CreditAccess Grameen are up as much as 2.7 percent and 3.2 percent.

Microfinance institutions are basically lenders that source money from banks to lend to smaller clients at a margin. They cater primarily to low-income borrower groups including micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and small retail borrowers.

Catch all the LIVE updates of the Union Budget 2023 here