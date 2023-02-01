Budget 2023: Railway stocks see mixed reactions despite highest ever capex outlay

Sitharaman said that a capital outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh crore will be provided for the Indian Railways during the financial year 2023-24.

Railway stocks jumped in intraday trade on Wednesday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the highest-ever capital expenditure outlay for the Indian Railways during the presentation of the Union Budget 2023.

Sitharaman said that a capital outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh crore will be provided for the Indian Railways during the financial year 2023-24. This amount is 9 times the capital outlay made for Indian Railways in the financial year 2013-2014, highlighted Sitharaman.

After the announcement, shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) jumped as much as 4.3 percent, Ircon International Ltd. was up 3.6 percent, Titagarh Wagons jumped 3.2 percent, and KEC International Ltd. gained 3 percent in intra-day trade on Wednesday.

PSUs/Companies in Railway Areas of Operation Ircon International Tracks, Bridges, Highways, Tunnels, Airport Terminals, Runways, Rolling Stock Production KEC International Power T&D, Integrated Rail EPC, Metros, Water Treatment and Cables for Power, Telecom, and Railways Rail Vikas Nigam Railway Electrification, Metro Line Setup, Bridges, Offices, Workshop Facilities for Rolling Stock, and Rail Capacity Augmentation Projects Titagarh Wagons High-Speed and Regional Trains, Electric and Diesel Locomotives and Coaches, Metro Coaches, Static Converters and Traction Engines, IGBT-based Propulsion Systems for EMU and MEMU Texmaco Rail & Engineering Rail EPC, Locomotive Shells and Assemblies, Coach Bogie Frames, Wagons, Bridges and Steel Structures, Loco Brakes, and Draft Gears RITES Railways, Highways, Bridges, Tunnels, Airports, Project Management Consultancy, Locomotive Leasing and Quality Assurance, and Rolling Stocks Railtel Telepresence Services, Data Centre Services, Retail Broadband, Leased Line Services, Virtual Private Network Services, Internet Leased Line Services, Rack and Space Collocation Services, and Tower Co-Location Services Kalpataru Power Transmission Power Transmission & Distribution, Oil & Gas Pipelines, Railways and Biomass-Based Power Generation Jupiter Wagons Production of Wagons, Shipping Containers, Locomotive Bodies, Skiploaders, Garbage-Bin Collectors, Troop Carrier Vehicle Bodies, Prison Van Bodies, Water Bowser Bodies Kernex Microsystems Designing, Developing and Installation of Software for Anti-Collision Systems, Level Crossing Protection Systems, Yard Protection Systems, Passenger Information Systems, Turnkey Product Development, Electronic Product Design, and ESS Testing

Sitharaman also announced that the country’s capital investment outlay was being increased for the third year by 33 percent to Rs 10 lakh crore for 2023-24, which will be 3.3 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP). The PM Awas Yojana outlay was also hiked by 66 percent to Rs 79,000 crore.

Sitharaman added that the effective capex for 2023-24 will be Rs 13.7 lakh crore, forming 4.5 percent of the GDP. In contrast, the effective capital expenditure for 2022-23, as per the budget estimates, was Rs 10.68 lakh crore.

Earlier this month, Elara Capital said that the government’s increased thrust on infrastructure development is likely to come as a shot in the arm for capital goods and engineering companies.

Elara Capital’s Harshit Kapadia told CNBC-TV18 that the government’s focus on renewable energy and the railway sector had led to a significant increase in capex (capital expenditure) in these industries and this trend may continue in the near future.

