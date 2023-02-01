homemarket Newsstocks News

Budget 2023: Book publishers get a boost on announcement of National Digital Library for Children

2 Min(s) Read

Feb 1, 2023

The National Digital Library would make books available across multiple languages, genres as well as geographies.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2023 speech on Wednesday announced setting up a National Digital Library for children and adolescents to smoothen the availability of quality standard books.

The Finance Minister said that the National Digital Library would make books available across multiple languages, genres as well as geographies, and will be encouraging states to put into place physical libraries at Panchayat as well as Ward levels and provide them with the required infrastructure to access resources for such libraries.


Further, publishing houses, including the autonomous body under the Ministry of Education, the National Book Trust, along with the Children’s Book Trust and other government agencies will be encouraged to replenish non-curricular book titles in physical libraries. The books will be provided not just in English but also in regional languages too, in order to compensate for the learning part lost during the Covid-19 pandemic years, the Finance Minister added.

Publishers will have to provide such books to physical as well as digital libraries, said the finance minister, adding that the Central government will work in collaboration with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to aid literacy for this initiative.

Further, training programs provided to teachers shall be re-envisioned via innovative pedagogy, continuous professional development, and implementation of information and communication technology.

After the announcement by FM Sitharaman, shares of book publishing companies rose in intraday trade on Wednesday. S Chand and Company gained 1.32 percent, Repro India surged 5 percent, and Navneet Education rose 2.35 percent on the BSE.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
